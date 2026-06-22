School pipe bands echo across highlands

The Pretoria Boys High School grounds came alive with the sound of bagpipes, drums, and Highland dancing when the school hosted its annual Highland Gathering on June 20.

The event, which this year carried Championship Gathering status, attracted pipe bands from across South Africa and welcomed learners from schools around Pretoria, who attended a study expo held alongside the competition.

Bronwyn, Catherine, Robert and Rohan Morgan Siblings Catherine and Robert Morgan in Scottish attire

The gathering was particularly significant as it formed part of Pretoria Boys High School’s 125th anniversary celebrations and marked 55 years of the Pretoria Boys High Pipe Band.

Sibusiso Ngwenya, Abigail Meihuizen and Oliver Lamb

Marketing manager Lenell Lee said the event was a proud moment for the school and the pipe band community.

“This year’s gathering was especially meaningful as we celebrated two major milestones – 125 years of Pretoria Boys High School and 55 years of the Pretoria Boys High Pipe Band.

“Being a Championship Gathering also allowed us to welcome bands from across South Africa, creating a fantastic atmosphere and a high standard of competition,” said Lee.

Jaydon Klassen, Kabelo Kgofelo, Jedd Muzame and Boikanyo Prince Motlou

Connor van der Linde and Sibusiso Ngwenya

Throughout the day, spectators enjoyed performances by school and senior pipe bands, while Highland dancers added a traditional Scottish flair to the festivities.

The study expo proved popular among learners from schools across Pretoria, providing an opportunity for learners to engage with institutions offering post-matric study options.

Kaylin Henn and Schalk Venter

Jacob Christoffels and Nicole Cunningham

Visitors also explored dozens of stalls featuring handcrafted products, food and refreshments.

The day’s highlight came at 17:00 when about 20 pipe bands joined together for the massed bands performance, delivering a stirring finale that drew enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Reabetswe Taele and Callan Stephen

Lee said the gathering continues to be one of the school’s flagship events.

“The support from participating schools, pipe bands, exhibitors, parents and the wider community contributed to another successful Highland Gathering. It was wonderful to see so many people come together to celebrate tradition, culture and excellence,” she said.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel