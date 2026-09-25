Anti-corruption march in Pretoria CBD may cause traffic delays

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers will monitor traffic and activity along major routes in the Pretoria CBD, as marchers demand an end to alleged municipal graft today.

According to the TMPD Communication Unit, the United Progressive People’s Alliance is marching against alleged ongoing corruption in the Tshwane Metro.

At 11:00, the marchers plan to gather at the Old Putco Bus Depot in Marabastad and then walk to Tshwane House.

The route of the march is as follows: from the gathering point, marchers will join Struben Street, turn right at Sophie de Bruyn Street, turn left onto Madiba Street and proceed until they reach their destination at Tshwane House.

Struben, Cowie, Sophie De Bruyn, Johannes Ramokhoase, Madiba, Bosman, Paul Kruger, Thabo Sehume, and Lilian Ngoyi streets will be affected.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as Boom, WF Nkomo, Francis Baard, Nana Sita, and Sisulu streets.

Marchers are expected to disperse at Tshwane House at around 13:00.

Members of the TMPD will be deployed along the march route to monitor activity in the affected streets.

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