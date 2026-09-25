Man cut free from wreckage after bus and car collide in Centurion

A man in his 20s had to be cut free from a car after it collided with a bus at the intersection of the R101 and Wierda Road in Centurion on Thursday afternoon, September 24.

According to Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Centurion, its crew responded to the collision at about 12:43. The man was trapped inside the vehicle and had sustained injuries described as moderate to serious.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department firefighters used specialised rescue equipment, including the Jaws of Life, to free him from the wreckage.

A second person sustained minor injuries. Both patients were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The circumstances of the collision remain unclear.

CERT thanked Emer-G-Med, Emergency Medical Solutions, Tshwane Emergency Services, the Tshwane Metro Police Department, towing operators and other responders for their assistance at the scene.

Also read: Young father killed in Pretoria truck accident remembered for his laughter

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