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Man cut free from wreckage after bus and car collide in Centurion

A man in his 20s was trapped in his car after a collision with a bus at a Centurion intersection on Thursday.

14 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Man cut free from wreckage after bus and car collide in Centurion
A man in his 20s was freed from the wreckage after a bus and car collided at the R101 and Wierda Road intersection in Centurion. Photo: CERT Centurion.

A man in his 20s had to be cut free from a car after it collided with a bus at the intersection of the R101 and Wierda Road in Centurion on Thursday afternoon, September 24.

According to Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Centurion, its crew responded to the collision at about 12:43. The man was trapped inside the vehicle and had sustained injuries described as moderate to serious.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department firefighters used specialised rescue equipment, including the Jaws of Life, to free him from the wreckage.

A second person sustained minor injuries. Both patients were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The circumstances of the collision remain unclear.

CERT thanked Emer-G-Med, Emergency Medical Solutions, Tshwane Emergency Services, the Tshwane Metro Police Department, towing operators and other responders for their assistance at the scene.

Also read: Young father killed in Pretoria truck accident remembered for his laughter

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
14 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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