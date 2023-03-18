Alleged drug-related shooting leaves two dead, two injured

Witness Reporter

The sale of drugs is suspected to be the cause of a shooting incident which left two people dead and two injured in Ash Road, Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before 10 pm.

Ebrahim Madi (27) from Malawi was shot dead at the scene while Walen Afriki (42), also from Malawi, died later in hospital. Two other people were also shot and injured.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said it is alleged that four unknown men approached another group of men who were sitting on the pavement and started firing shots before fleeing on foot.

Four people were shot. Two died and two were injured. The motive for the killing is not known at this stage but police are investigating. A 72-hour action plan has been implemented to track down the suspects. READ MORE Parents’ faith in police declining

Gwala said the police are investigating two cases of murder and two cases of attempted murder. No one has been arrested.

Ward councillor Suraya Reddy said the sale of drugs has gone up in the area and the shooting is suspected to be linked to another shooting a few weeks ago.

Last night’s [Thursday] shooting is drug-related with Malawians and South Africans. According to witnesses, a man was walking in the street when a car came by and the occupants started firing shots at him and shots were exchanged between them.

“This is linked to the shooting that happened about two weeks ago. People are scared. They do not even want to talk about what is happening because they fear for their lives.”

Reddy said a visible mobile SAPS station is required in the area.

The area also has high prostitution and drug related crimes. Government departments such as human settlements need to come in. We can’t have people living in fear every day.

A resident who spoke to Weekend Witness and asked to remain unnamed also said the issue of crime and drugs is getting out of hand in that area.

She said gunshots can be heard every day

Last week three people were shot dead. This is ongoing and what makes things worse is that when we go to the police, they do not want to come in time and their visibility in the area is very poor. The police need to come and raid this place.