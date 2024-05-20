State of the Euro cups: Sharks get a shot at glory

The Sharks will make history when they face English club Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this week.

John Plumtree’s charges became the first South African team to reach the showpiece of a traditionally European club competition as they fought back to beat Clermont Auvergne in London three weeks ago. In the second semi-final, Gloucester did enough to hold off Benetton at Kingsholm Stadium.

The Sharks and Gloucester will lock horns on Friday, the evening before the Champions Cup final at the same venue, where Irish giants Leinster cross swords with French Top 14 powerhouses Toulouse to decide who’s crowned European champions for a sixth time.

Plumtree’s men enter the match on the back of a 36-14 defeat by Cardiff in the Vodacom URC at Kings Park on Saturday. The Sharks had sent a contingent of senior players to the English capital to prepare for their EPCR showpiece bow and fielded a second-string line-up with 14 starting XV changes against the Welsh visitors.

Winning the second-tier Challenge Cup will secure safe passage back to the Champions Cup next season for the Durbanites, who are out of the race for a play-off spot in the URC with one round left of the regular season.

But the Sharks can expect a stern test from Gloucester, who thrashed Newcastle 54-14 in the Premiership on Saturday. However, George Skivington’s troops have won just two matches in their last five outings that includes a 90-0 mauling by Northampton. The Cherry and Whites, too, have prioritised EPCR success over domestic ambitions having languished at the foot of the overall standings.

Challenge Cup final:

Friday, May 24

Sharks vs Gloucester (21:00)

Champions Cup final:

Saturday, May 25

Leinster vs Toulouse (3:45pm)

