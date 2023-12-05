eThekwini mayor hands over new R43 million reservoir

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Things are looking up for eThekwini residents as water quality improves and supply increases.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda handed over the R43 million, newly constructed Mona Reservoir to the northern Durban community on Sunday.

In addition, the latest results from the beach water quality joint sampling show acceptable standards.

ALSO READ | Dunveria property owners upset over delay in fixing leaking reservoir

The new reservoir will increase water supply to Mona, oThongathi and surrounding areas in wards 61 and 62, which have been plagued by water shortages even before the April 2022 floods.

The reservoir has a storage capacity of five megalitres.

Kaunda said this was part of the city’s ongoing efforts to upgrade water infrastructure.

In the current financial year, the city has allocated R2,1 billion to upgrade water and sanitation infrastructure.

He also introduced the contractor for the Motala farm housing project in the area, which will yield 2 200 housing units.

The mayor said the municipality was currently placing bulk infrastructure onsite, including a R63 million bus route.

The municipality also revealed that the latest results from the beach water quality joint sampling, which eThekwini Municipality undertook with the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) at the Durban University of Technology, have shown acceptable standards.

ALSO READ | Aqueduct and reservoir supplying Durban back in service

This, according to municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana, is a testament of the city’s efforts to reduce pollution at its popular beaches.

The joint sampling with IWWT was done on November 28 at bathing and non-bathing beaches.

These results come hot on the heels of the recent joint sampling that the city did with another independent laboratory, Talbot, which indicated “excellent” results at the city’s main beaches.

Sisilana said the city will continue with joint sampling of beach water with independent laboratories.

The joint sampling exercise that the city does at selected beaches with IWWT and Adopt-A-River, whose samples are tested by Talbot, is to enable credible comparison of test results in the interest of transparency. It is also to educate the public about the beach quality water testing processes.

The municipality tests beach water samples at its ISO 17025 accredited municipal laboratory.

The joint sampling with independent laboratories is done in addition to the city’s monitoring and routinely weekly testing across all its 23 bathing beaches.

ALSO READ | Overflowing reservoir causing grief for residents in Mooi River

These results are published on the city’s website weekly.

Sisilana said the city’s results have always been comparable with the independent laboratories since the joint sampling process was initiated.

Sisilana said:

There’s often confusion when there are different test results from the city and independent laboratories. This occurs if the sample has not been taken at the same place and at the same time. It is inevitable that the results will fluctuate because environmental conditions change all the time, especially when there are heavy rains that wash pollution into the sea.

She said the city acknowledged that some beaches may experience pollution from time to time, due to the ongoing work on the sanitation infrastructure after the April 2022 flood disasters and heavy rains experienced this year.

“When the results show otherwise, the city prioritises the safety of the public; this includes closing the beaches and doing remedial work when necessary.”