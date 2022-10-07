Human rights activists condemn child marriages saying it should be illegal

Nompilo Kunene

Despite the number of child marriages in South Africa having gone down over the years, human rights activists are still calling for such marriages to be made illegal.

The Department of Home Affairs says since 2015, 287 girls in SA were married before turning 18.

Though the figure seems relatively small — since 2020, so far there has only been one such marriage — human rights activists say it does not tell the whole story, as it does not include informal arrangements.

Currently, children under the age of 18 can get married, but they need the consent of a parent, a guardian or a commissioner of child welfare before entering into a marriage, under the Customary Marriages Act.

Boys younger than 18 years and girls younger than 15 years of age can also get married, but they will require the consent of the minister of Home Affairs for the marriage to go ahead.

The Department of Home Affairs in March published a draft white paper on marriages in SA that recommends that no person under the age of 18 years would be permitted to marry.

Cultural expert’s view

Dr Nomagugu Ngobese, a cultural expert and founder of Nomkhubulwane foundation, that encourages virginity testing, said they have made a lot of progress in preventing child marriages.

These marriages used to be prevalent in Umzimkhulu and other deep rural areas, but I believe that numbers have gone down drastically now because several human rights organisations have been fighting against this.

Explaining what the custom of ukuthwala (a form of child marriage) is, Ngobese said people have changed the practice to something it’s not.

People who used to practice this used to be older people who were already dating.

If the man did not have enough cows for lobola, he used to take his partner and keep her at his home so that he had the upper hand during marriage negotiations between the two families,” she said.

Ngobese said they don’t encourage the women they mentor to marry at a young age.

They must finish school, go to university and then they can start considering marriage.

We don’t allow [child marriages].

Co-executive director of Sonke Gender Justice Bafana Khumalo said they support the minister’s proposal around issues of child marriages.

Khumalo said the current legal regime around child marriages in SA is ambiguous as it allows marriages to be facilitated by traditional leaders within traditional and religious systems.

There are a lot of violations of other laws in South Africa because there are contradictions. The Children’s Act for example would say one thing, but because our Constitution recognises the rights of religion and customs, we find that there are contradictions in how these are managed.

We are aware that there is a law reform process now to strengthen our marriage laws and in that the minster is making proposals to end child marriages, so we support that view.

He said some of the challenges that still persist are still in some traditional churches, where a lot of young women are being married off to older men because that is a practice that is accepted in those denominations.

It is important that we have a law that manages marriages across the country irrespective of whether its traditional or its religious.

They all need to conform to the standard that is set by the Constitution.

In the areas of the Eastern Cape and some parts of KwaZulu-Natal we still have a lot of cases of ukuthwala.

And in most of these cases it’s older men who abduct younger women for marriage, which is nothing else but sexual activities by older men who are targeting young girls.

We are against this because marriages should be happening among people who are mature and ready to make that decision for themselves.

Nokwazi Shongwe-Ndimande, executive director of Eve-Empowered Foundation, said they appreciate the government’s move to put an end to child marriages.

While we acknowledge that this is currently a white paper with no practical strategy to tackle child marriages, we should clearly state that, this will not be an overnight intervention and or victory.

Shongwe-Ndimande said the scourge of child marriages in South Africa has remained a hidden tradition that runs deep within the House of Traditional Leaders, down to our rural areas.

Mothers are abused to silence, and under the notion of submission to their husbands — at the cost of their daughters’ sufferings and violation of their human rights and of their children’s rights.

The Department of Home Affairs, together with the House of Traditional Leaders, the Legislature, Human Rights Commission and NGOs, are just a few of the key relevant stakeholders [who] should agree that they have failed the children of South Africa, and then take a step forward to speed up laws and forge partnerships with nations and international organisations that have led their interventions to help their children and societies. South Africa by itself, can never tackle this problem to victory.