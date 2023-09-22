Hunt for councillor’s killers

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A call for intensified police visibility has been echoed by the family of a slain ANC councillor, as they fear for their lives.

Mkhambathini Local Municipality ward 7 councillor, Mzwandile Shandu (40), was gunned down in Umlazi on Wednesday at 2 pm, after surviving three previous assassination attempts.

Shandu was driving with two other occupants in the vehicle when he was accosted and shot multiple times.

He has been the ward 7 councillor for the past seven years and chaired the Municipal Public Accounts Committee portfolio for the current term of office.

This incident comes on the heels of a recent attempt on Shandu’s life that occurred on August 20. In 2021, unknown people fired rifle shots at his home, killing one person and injuring two people. When the incident occurred. He was not at home when the incident occurred

Speaking to The Witness, a family member, who did not want to be named, said the last time he spoke to Shandu was on Tuesday.

He added that Shandu was going to visit him at his house, but didn’t show up.

This incident has left us in shock. His passing has left a huge gap, especially in the family. It is very difficult to state what happened. As a family we are fearing for our lives.

Describing Shandu, he said he was a people’s person.

“He loved the community dearly and that’s why he became a councillor. We will miss his honesty. He was always willing to assist.

“Even though we have limited hope in the police since incidents get reported to them but we have never seen anyone prosecuted, we believe that they will find the killers. Such incidents keep on escalating, which is something that is concerning. All we want is justice to be served,” he added.

Shandu’s friend Siyanda Nzimande said he is trying to be strong but this incident has left him devastated.

We have been friends since we were young. We were always together. He was older than me and he introduced me to politics while I was still in high school. At that time Shandu was already in tertiary education. I have lost a mentor, comrade and a brother that I used to speak to every day.

He added that Shandu’s life was always about developing the lives of the community.

“He had a good working relationship with his community. After the third assassination attack in August, the municipality gave him bodyguards but the challenge was the car since his car got damaged during the attack.

“If he had bodyguards, we would have been singing another tune, but there’s no need to blame anyone now as he is gone,” he added.

Mkhambathini Municipality speaker Themba Gwala, said Shandu was “a good man who cared about his community and worked diligently towards the development of his community of ward 7”.

He added that it seems like there is a councillor that will be assassinated in very term.

“Last term, we lost councillor Kwazi Mkhize and now Shandu. We now fear for our lives,” he added,

The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, said despite their relentless appeals to stop these heinous acts, “we are distressed to witness the recurrence of the killing of councillors”.

She said the killings “undermine our democracy and the will of the people who have elected their leaders”.

We urge anyone who may have information that could aid in the apprehension of the perpetrators to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to bring these criminals to justice. While we strive for stability within our council, it is disconcerting that our province is once again confronted with these sporadic acts of violence, a chapter we had hoped was behind us.

“Our democracy has matured significantly, and we must remember that, in times of disagreement, there are always peaceful channels to address issues. Violence will never be a solution to our problems; instead, it only fosters fear and instability within our council,” she added.

In a statement issued by the ANC Moses Mabhida Region, ANC regional spokesperson, Njabulo Mtolo said, “We bank all our hopes on law enforcement agencies that they will work around the clock to ensure prompt arrest of the perpetrators.

Our sincerest sympathy goes to the bereaved family, comrades, friends, and colleagues. Comrade Shandu will be remembered as a humble man, who was true to the aspirations of our people.

He added that this incident comes a few weeks after another ANC Msunduzi Municipality ward 41 councilor Mubhungu Mkhize was brutally murdered.

SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the provincial police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“Police have mobilised resources and are following all leads. Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder,” she said.