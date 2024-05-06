Network Sport
Watch: Massive hit on goose-stepping EP Queens prop
Watch as Free State inside centre Bernice Strydom makes a bruising tackle on EP Queens replacement prop Sinazo Halom.
A goose-stepping EP Queens prop was stopped dead in her tracks by a massive hit from a Free State Women player during the fourth round of SA Rugby’s Women Premier Division on Saturday.
In the 43rd minute of the match, referee Aneka Fick awarded EP with a penalty kick.
Their replacement scrum-half, Chanel Wales, then taps the ball and passes it to replacement prop Sinazo Halom who, after a galloping run, gets smashed by Free State inside centre Bernice Strydom.
Fick then stops play so that EP’s physio can attend to Halom.
Free State ultimately won the match 55-17.
Watch the tackle here:
Meanwhile back in SA 😲😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/4DTMAQcA4x
— Rob Louw (@roblouw6) May 5, 2024
