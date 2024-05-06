Network Sport

Watch: Massive hit on goose-stepping EP Queens prop

Watch as Free State inside centre Bernice Strydom makes a bruising tackle on EP Queens replacement prop Sinazo Halom.

A goose-stepping EP Queens prop was stopped dead in her tracks by a massive hit from a Free State Women player during the fourth round of SA Rugby’s Women Premier Division on Saturday.

In the 43rd minute of the match, referee Aneka Fick awarded EP with a penalty kick.

Their replacement scrum-half, Chanel Wales, then taps the ball and passes it to replacement prop Sinazo Halom who, after a galloping run, gets smashed by Free State inside centre Bernice Strydom.

Fick then stops play so that EP’s physio can attend to Halom.

Free State ultimately won the match 55-17.

Watch the tackle here:

