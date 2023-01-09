KZN man bludgeons woman to death with a two-pound hammer

Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of a man who bludgeoned a woman to death in Emmuas, Mhlathizi village in Bergville.

It is alleged that Zibuyile Ngubeni (26) was bashed to death with a two-pound hammer by a man known to her last Tuesday.

The department said it is alleged that the man fled the scene after killing Ngubeni. However, he continues to threaten her family members through phone calls.

The motive for the murder has not yet been established. The woman is survived by her young children.

MEC Khoza conveyed her condolences to Ngubeni’s family.

“It is truly unfortunate and disturbing to us as a province that such an atrocity occurred when the family was still recovering from the similar incident when they lost another daughter, who was shot by a boyfriend in the family yard.

“This family has experienced so much pain and the killers have not been arrested,” said MEC Khoza.

She said the failure to arrest the killer in the first incident still left many questions in the family.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to work around the clock to find this heartless killer, who is still at large. As a society, we need to ask ourselves if this is the life we want to live, where criminals get away with murder,” she said.

Khoza said the society cannot be subjected to such terror where criminals believe they own women.

“It is even worse when you consider that Ngubeni left a young child. The murder of women leaves huge scars on children who have to grow without mothers,” said MEC Khoza.

She said incidents of such a nature should have no place in society.

“It is reprehensible and we call on the community, who might have seen the suspect, to work with law enforcement authorities to ensure his detention. We need to bring this perpetrator to book, so that he can face the full consequences of his actions.”

A team of social workers has been deployed to provide psycho-social support to the family.