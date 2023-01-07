KZN Rains leave trail of damage

Khethukuthula Xulu

Four days of constant rainfall in most parts of the eThekwini Municipality led to road accidents, flooded roads and power outages.

With the wet weather expected to continue into the weekend, the city said it remained on high alert.

Msunduzi Municipality is also on high alert and has its teams on the ground assessing the situation.

The Edendale area was hit hard, and at least one ward was reported to be inacccessible, due to overflowing sewer manholes.

Msunduzi officials were dispatched to Edendale Road to see to a big sinkhole that had formed overnight on the main Edendale Road.

Residents around the area said they discovered the big hole on the left-hand side of the road on their way to work on Friday morning.

Msunduzi Deputy Mayor Mxolisi Mkhize, who was already attending to the scene when The Witness drove through the area on Friday, said the municipality decided to come and investigate the damages because the state of the community’s roads was a big concern.

As you can see, we already started inspecting and some of us even went inside the hole to see how deep it is. We are very concerned about the extent of road damage caused by the floods, and more importantly, the safety of people and vehicles.

“We are going to put red ribbons and warning signs around the affected part of the road. We will continue to observe it until the rain stops, after which we can commence with the repairs …” said Mkhize.

Residents living in fear

Many residents around Edendale, who suffered parts of their homes collapsing or flooding inside, said they are now scared to sleep at night for fear of what the continuing rain may bring.

A Smero resident and mother of six, Thobile Mzolo, said she had a sleepless night, spent mopping the floor because her three-bedroom house was like a “pool”.

“We spent many hours last night sweeping and mopping water out of the house. I really don’t know what is happening; the water came from all directions, from the walls, from underground and from the road. “I’m starting to think my house was built on the water table or in the wetland. It’s all very scary and that’s why we are all praying for one thing — for the rain to stop …” said Mzolo.

Sipho Mdelwa, from Fishing Road, near Kwa Joe Ngidi, said his main house had collapsed twice because of the ongoing heavy rains.

My brother and my family suffered a double blow. It all started last week when the first heavy rains came down, and then this week all hell broke loose when it rained for days and hours.

“Currently, all my family members are squatting in one tiny room. This feels like a nightmare. What is worse is that we are battling like this without electricity in our houses, as usual,” said Mdelwa. A resident near the old Georgetown Cemetery, Sanelisiwe Mkhize, said their four-room house “went down flat” last night and his family is lucky to be alive.

“It was about 7 pm last night when our roof suddenly caved in and the walls collapsed. Luckily, we were all still awake and we ran outside and shouted for help. It was cold and raining heavily outside,” said Mkhize. Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said assessments were still ongoing in various wards around the municipality. She said what was brought to their attention was the blockage of sewer manholes in Ward 23.

During the joint operations meeting today, the general manager of infrastructure reported that manholes were blocked in that ward and that the roads were inaccessible. Teams from sanitation and roads are on site and an excavator is also on site to clear the roads.

“Potholes are covered with water and motorists might not be able to see them, so we urge people to exercise extra caution when driving. Once the rains have subsided, we will resume with our pothole-fixing programme,” said Mkhize.

Roads and bridges impassable in Durban

“[As of Friday afternoon], 77,8 mm of rain has been recorded. Our disaster management team remains on standby,” eThekwini Municipality said. The South African Weather Service (Saws) predicted that light rain would continue today and the city appealed to motorists on the road to drive safely and communities to be extra cautious.

“In the event of an emergency, members of the public can call 031 361 0000.” The heavy and constant rainfall caused great damage to the already frail road infrastructure in and around Durban on Friday. Stapleton Road in Pinetown, which always gets affected by heavy downpours, was cordoned off as parts of the road had fallen away.

Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios advised motorists to be alert or stay away from the problematic Stapleton Road, which was on the verge of collapsing. The eThekwini Municipality also closed Roadhouse Crescent in Durban North due to the heavy rainfall. Residents in wards 1 and 2 in the Durban outer west area were also urged to stay away from the bridge that connected the two wards as it had flooded over due to the continuing rainfall.

This caused disruptions to the clinical health services in these wards, as the mobile clinics were unable to cross the flooded bridge to render healthcare services to the community. The bridge was said to be unsafe to use and residents were cautioned against trying to cross or going near the bridge until the water subsides.

Ward 33 councillor in Glenwood, Durban, Sakhile Mngadi, said many roads in the ward were flooded due to inadequate storm water drainage. He urged residents to stay away from the following roads and areas that have been declared dangerous: Oliver Lea Drive, Umbilo Park, Umbilo River Canal, Sydney Road (Rossburgh Area) and River Drive (Lower Areas).

More than 20 areas in Durban experienced power outages due to the wet weather conditions. Many trees that had fallen and blocked roads were cleared by Friday afternoon. Residents living in low-lying areas were warned not to swim or attempt to cross rivers as it could result in drowning.

Boy (9) drowns in river

Sadly a nine-year-old boy from Ndwedwe, near Verulam, who was swimming with friends in the river disappeared under the water on Wednesday. His body was recovered by rescuers in the early hours of Thursday.

“Search efforts began as soon as the incident was reported at 5 pm and continued into the early hours of the morning. “The search was continued early the next morning and the boy’s body was recovered and handed over to Ndwedwe SAPS,” said IPSS Medical Rescue.