KZN schools suffer without funding

By Clive Ndou

Hot on the heels of the bungling of the school nutrition scheme, the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has been accused of withholding funding critical for the functioning of schools.

At the start of every academic year, the department is expected to release funds to section 21 schools, which use the money to, among other things, purchase printing paper, equipment and learning and teaching support materials.

However, months after the start of the 2023 academic year, several school principals told The Witness that the department was yet to release the funds.

Since the beginning of the year, we have been pleading with the department to release the funds but our pleas fell on deaf ears.

“We have been making phone calls, sending emails and visiting the department’s district offices but up to today, we have not received any assistance,” a section 21 school principal said.

While section 21 are also government schools, they are responsible for the procurement of items ranging from stationery, textbooks and other items to facilitate learning and teaching at the schools.

This is unlike section 20 schools, which rely on the department to procure all the material they need on their behalf.

The department’s failure to release the funds, another section 21 school principal said, made it difficult for teachers to teach.

The situation is so depressing. Just like the pupils who starved after the department failed to ensure that food was delivered to schools, principals of section 21 schools are starving as they now have to use money from their own pockets to purchase items required for teaching and learning.

“Some principals even go to the extent of taking loans to purchase the support materials because they are scared of losing their jobs if pupils fail at the end of the year,” another principal said.

National Teachers’ Union (Natu) president, Sibusiso Malinga, said the union has been inundated with complaints from principals whose schools are currently unable to access department funds meant to support learning and teaching at schools.

As Natu we are shocked that a government which claims to prioritise education is the one sabotaging education. A few weeks ago, we received an assurance that the department has released the funds. But when we checked with the Section 21 schools, we discovered that a lot of these schools have not yet received the money.

The department, Malinga said, should be held accountable should pupils in the affected schools perform badly at the end of the year.

Like it did with the school nutrition programme, the KZN Education Department is continuing with its practice of undermining the rights of learners.

“As Natu, we call upon the Human Rights Commission to investigate the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department for violating the rights of learners,” he said.

By late Wednesday afternoon, the department’s spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, who could not be reached as his cellphone went unanswered, had not responded to The Witness’ questions sent via WhatsApp.

Last month several pupils had attended classes on empty stomachs after the department appointed what opposition parties described as an ill-equipped service provider to handle the supply of food to the province’s more than 5 000 schools.