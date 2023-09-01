Reed Dance: Only maidens who are 16 years old and above allowed

By Clive Ndou

For the first time in the history of the Zulu nation’s uMkhosi woMhlanga (Reed Dance Festival), maidens under the age of 16 will not be allowed to participate in the festival next week.

In the past, the entry requirement was that parents should give permission for maidens under the age of 21 who wanted to participate in the festival — which takes place annually at the Zulu Royal Palace of eNyokeni in Nongoma.

However, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Thursday told MPLs during a KZN Legislature sitting that it has been agreed that “only those maidens who are 16 and above” will be allowed to participate.

Convened by the Zulu Royal Family and attended by thousands of Zulu maidens from across the country, the uMkhosi woMhlanga festival, where the maidens perform a ritual involving the handing over of a reed to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has become a major tourism drawcard for KZN and the rural town of Nongoma.

“It has become a major income generator for the people of Nongoma,” Dube-Ncube said. Initially, the festival was also a platform to teach the maidens about Zulu culture and traditions.

However, in recent years, the teachings have been broadened to include education on health and social matters, ranging from HIV to the dangers of teenage pregnancy, among other things.

The reed, which a Zulu maiden hands to the King, has a historical significance. According to folklore, the original ancestor of the Zulu people emerged from the reeds.

While the Zulu Royal Family has defended the uMkhosa Wohlanga festival, some gender activists have criticised the event on the basis that it discriminated against young Zulu women who have lost their virginity.

According to the gender activists, it was unfair to bar girls who have lost their virginity from participating in the festival as some of the women did not lose their virginity by choice, but rather due to factors beyond their control, such as rape.