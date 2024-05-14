Lifestyle

Internet users impressed by Rasta’s recent Leleti Khumalo painting

Social media users have complimented a South African artist’s recent painting of actress Leleti Khumalo.

May 14, 2024
Bona 1 minute read
Rasta with his painting of Leleti Khumalo. Photo: Instagram/@officialrastatheartist.

Zimbabwean-born Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta the artist, has impressed social media users with his recent painting.

Over the years, Rasta has painted many South African artists as his way of showing them love and appreciation.

Recently, he pained South African actress Leleti Khumalo. The painting made so many people happy.

He took to Instagram to share the painting.

With the post shared by news publication MDN News on its X (formerly Twitter) page, many users applauded him for getting it right:

 

