Internet users impressed by Rasta’s recent Leleti Khumalo painting

Zimbabwean-born Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta the artist, has impressed social media users with his recent painting.

Over the years, Rasta has painted many South African artists as his way of showing them love and appreciation.

Recently, he pained South African actress Leleti Khumalo. The painting made so many people happy.

He took to Instagram to share the painting.

With the post shared by news publication MDN News on its X (formerly Twitter) page, many users applauded him for getting it right:

He really tried I even know this picture and he did quiet alright — Ma’Dlamini (@I_am_Bucie) May 8, 2024

This one, he got it right — khomotšo, setlogolo sa dikwena le matebele (@khomotsojm) May 8, 2024

Hes improving — Lethabo (@Lethabo4991) May 8, 2024

