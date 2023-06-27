Updated | Sports coach appears in court for rape

By Khethukuthula Xulu

More charges have been added to the case of a 37-year-old man who was initially charged with seven counts of rape in Durban.

The man, a sports coach, appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court in Durban on Monday and there were delays with his matter as the prosecutor alerted the magistrate that he was adding more counts of rape.

Two more counts were added and he now faces nine counts of rape, he is alleged to have raped teenage boys from November 2022 to May 2023 in the Ntuzuma area.

ALSO READ | Sports coach appears in court for rape

The matter was adjourned to August 21 to finalise investigations.

Outside court, the families of the affected boys were present and were getting impatient. They were concerned that the delays could mean that he could be granted bail.

Parents

A mother of one of the boys said she trusted the accused with her son and had never thought his son could be harmed in his presence, let alone by him.

In my house three teenage boys were raped…; it’s my son aged 15, and his two cousins who are 12 and 14 years old. The boys pretend to be okay but we can tell that they are trying to brush if off and not talk about,” she alleged.

The families said they got to find out about the abuse when the 15-year-old spoke out.

She alleged the coach threatened to kill the boys and their families if they spoke out, “he showed them a gun” each time after assaulting each one of them.

“From the 15th when he made his first appearance we have not received any assistance from social workers, the children are now always angry and it’s hard for us parents to speak to them.”

ALSO READ | Ex-city worker in the dock

“The boys now fight amongst themselves about silly things, the 15-year-old can’t even stand being around other children – this is complex even for us to understand and its happening to our own children,” she said.

Another parent said she was concerned as the children are scared that the accused will return to society and harm them.

Community leader

Community leader Sphamandla Mazibuko said the allegations shocked the community.

“The 15-year-old that spoke out said the coach raped him on his birthday, and we believe that is what led to him speaking out because he was shattered.”

We never thought that this violation could ever come from him because he was trusted by the community and parents.”

The coach appeared in court still in his sports’ club kit and will remain behind bars as he abandoned his application for bail in May.