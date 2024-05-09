Grieving Lynn Forbes shares a throwback picture of son AKA

The grieving mother of the late rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, Lynn Forbes is still learning to cope with the pain of losing her son who died brutally.

AKA was in Durban when his life was cut short while standing outside a food establishment, Wish, on Durban’s busy Florida road.

After exiting the food establishment, the rapper stood outside the restaurant with his team and close friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane who was sadly caught in the crossfire and died with him.

The two friends were embracing each other as if they knew they were about to travel another journey together when two gunmen fired shots, one hit AKA in the head and another shot and killed the celebrity chef.

Since then, Lynn has every now and then expressed how painful grieving is and how much she misses her son.

In a recent post on Instagram, the mother of two shared a picture of a younger looking AKA, and captioned it with a quote from an author.

She captioned her post:

“Grief is such a lonely thing. There is no-one in it with you – others may grieve for the same soul, but they do not grieve exactly for what you also grieve. No-one has lost precisely what you have lost. Not exactly, never exactly. We are in it alone. — Susan Fletcher.”

Glammy’s post attracted a lot of comments from social media users who sympathised with her loss with some saying how much they miss him whenever his songs play.

“Radio was playing a few of his songs yesterday and I got a little sad all over again strength to you. If there’s one thing you have in common with the rest of the country it’s that we all hurt a little thinking about the loss of Kieran,” said one user. “I can not imagine what you go through.”

A young rapper commented, “I met him once in 2012, I had been hoping to meet him again since. Certain days it feels quite uncomfortable to sleep or think this is the world we have to live in. Someone said I should stop rapping already because hip hop died February 10th. That hurt.”

