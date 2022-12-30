WATCH | Heavy rains batter Midlands

Chris Ndaliso

Parts of uMngeni Municipality were badly hit by heavy rains and hail on Thursday afternoon.

Several roads and bridges were flooded, with the huge volume of water overwhelming stormwater systems.

Hilton residents took to social media seeking recommendations on individuals or businesses that can either fix or give quotations for roof and window damages.

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said the municipality’s disaster response team had been activated.

“There has been heavy rainfall in the uMngeni area. This has led to widespread flooding with roads and bridges being affected. The volume of water has overwhelmed stormwater systems.

“There have also been landslides and road collapsing reported. Power lines have been knocked out in some areas and a number of trees are down. Heavy hail also caused damage to houses and vehicles,” said Pappas.

Pappas said a number of areas were left without power and that Eskom and uMngeni are aware of most of these and are working to restore power.

He urged people to report outages to uMngeni or Eskom.

“We apologise in advance for any delays in restoring power. This is due to the high number of faults that we must attend to.

“Thank you to the residents and businesses who have assisted with clearing fallen trees. The municipality’s senior management will meet at 7.30 am [Friday] to implement repair programmes. The municipal executive committee will meet at 8.30 am to approve any response packages,” said Pappas.

He added that a number of rivers burst their banks.

“A full report on the storm damage will compiled over the next few days. More rain is predicted overnight. Residents are urged to stay off the roads and avoid low-lying bridges,” he said.

River flowing over Wapenaar Road in Merrivale

Residents living in Merrivale reported that around 100 mm of rain has fallen since the massive storm hit the Midlands.

A normally quiet stream at the bottom of Sutton Road in Merrive turned into a river. A large tree near Baron Road took out a transformer and electricity pole just after load shedding ended at 3 pm. Eskom was able to restore power at 7.15 pm.

The Cedara Bridge on the R103 was flooded and there were reports that the bridge at Lions River was in danger of being deluged.

Hail stones, some as large as ping pong balls, battered homes and businesses in the Midlands, with damage to windows being reported in Hilton, near the hospital.

According to social media posts, the Howick CBD was flooded.

One of the areas where landslides occurred was Sweetwaters Road, near Mount Michael, resulting in one lane of the two-lane road being blocked.

One of the residents whose home was damaged, Teresa Whitfield, sought recommendations for reliable businesses to assess and quote for insurance purposes, and repair storm damage to windows, fascia and roof.

Carla Tate said the hail left the roof of their home leaking, and asked for recommendations on someone who can fix it.

Caroline Steyn said “a lake” had formed in her yard. The provincial Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department has issued a warning stating that their disaster teams were on high alert as the rainfall was expected to become severe in different parts of the province.

In a statement, MEC Sihle Zikalala said their teams were on high alert following the weather warning that was issued by the South African Weather Service, which indicated that severe scattered showers and thundershowers were to be expected over the interior parts of KZN.

The affected areas are Abaqulusi, parts of Alfred Duma Municipality, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Impendle, parts of Inkosi Langalibalele, Giants Castle, Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Msunduzi, Ulundi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umvoti and uPhongolo.

Residents are urged to avoid travelling on low-lying roads and bridges, as they are susceptible to flooding. Avoid swimming and crossing swollen rivers and take caution when travelling or avoid travelling as roads may be flooded. Also, potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes

He warned those living in rural areas and along river banks to take caution and evacuate to higher ground as the river banks may flood.