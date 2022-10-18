KZN’s first woman maxillofacial surgeon

Witness Reporter

Dr Pranusha Ramlakhan, who has recently become KwaZulu-Natal’s first woman maxillofacial surgeon, hopes her superb achievement will encourage other women to believe in themselves, work hard, and reach for their own dreams.

Maxillofacial surgery is a special type of dentistry, which involves an operation to correct a disease, injury or defect on the face, jaw or mouth.

Dr Ramlakhan’s feat has drawn congratulatory remarks from KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, who has described her as an “inspiration and trailblazer who must be emulated”.

“We are extremely pleased and proud of what Dr Ramlakhan has achieved. It is women like her who keep breaking down barriers and pushing the envelope, to prove to all that, indeed, women are capable of achieving anything, and that no field should be regarded as the sole domain of men. We need more people like her,” said Simelane.

The Durban-born doctor, who works at King Edward VIII Hospital, said she wished people did not abuse alcohol and drugs; and desisted from risky behaviour such as drunken driving and speeding, which are among the biggest contributors to road crashes, increasing the workload for people like her.

“It is a specialty that combines surgical training with dental expertise to correct a wide spectrum of diseases, injuries, tumors, defects and deformities in the mouth, head, neck, face and jaw area. This includes bones and soft tissues of this region.

“We, at King Edward VIII Hospital, mainly see trauma patients who have sustained injuries from assaults, gunshot wounds and motor vehicle accidents. We also treat patients with adversely impacted teeth, cysts and tumors, as well as severe infections and their side effects.

As a maxillofacial surgeon, you have to consult with patients, diagnosing their conditions, plan surgery, and operate in theatre. We also render after hour service for emergencies.

Dr Ramlakhan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Dentistry from the University of Western Cape; as well a Masters in Maxillofacial and Oral Surgery from University of Witwatersrand.

After completing her community service in the eThekwini district, she worked as a dental surgeon at the Department of Maxillofacial and Oral Surgery at King Edward VIII Hospital, where she’s been working since 2006, but was only appointed as a maxillofacial surgeon in April.

As challenging as being a maxillofacial surgeon is, Ramlakhan said treating children is the most heart-breaking, but also most rewarding part of her job.

“It’s wonderful seeing the impact on a child’s life, and of course the huge smile and hugs after their recovery is an added bonus.

“During my training as a registrar, I encountered a patient – a young lady with a huge cancerous tumor in her lower jaw. She was extremely malnourished, and also Covid-19 positive. She was admitted and readied up for surgery.

“Against all odds, we performed surgery on her. She stayed with us for three months as we rehabilitated her. This included a month in ICU, where her survival post-operatively was in doubt. It was heart-warming to see her walk out the hospital happy and bubbly; knowing we had helped change her life.”

To those who wish to follow in her footsteps, Ramlakhan said anything is possible when you believe in yourself and encourages people to follow their dreams.

“If maxillofacial surgery is your passion, then follow it. Do not let anyone convince you otherwise. I embarked on my registrar training with a two-year-old toddler – a journey which made climbing Kilimanjaro seem easier.

“However, with faith in God, Lord Krishna, my steadfast resolution and support from my husband, it was possible,” she said.