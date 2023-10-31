Matric exams get under way for the Class of 2023

By Londiwe Xulu

The Class of 2023 kicked off their final examinations on Monday with their English paper 1 which they said was fair. They wrote English as their first additional language.

Besides complaining that the two-hour slot was not long enough to complete the paper, pupils from Injoloba Secondary School in Howick said there was a mixed bag of difficult and easy questions.

“Question one was a bit of a challenge and I had to skip it. From question two everything was smooth sailing and I was able to answer all the questions. Time went by so fast though that I couldn’t finish the paper and there are marks that I think most of us lost due to that,” said Philakahle Dlamini.

ALSO READ | Education Department ready for matric exams

Sgwili Madonsela said completing past papers and the help of their English teacher meant they were well prepared.

Other matriculants from Injoloba said they learnt a lot from this first paper and plan to work on their time management.

“We are hoping for the best and will work hard to manage the time so we don’t lose marks on questions we couldn’t finish writing,” said Lonathemba Mchunu, echoed by Lindokuhle Zondi.

The school principal Happy Mchunu said she believed in her pupils and that they will get a 100% pass rate up from a 95,6% for the class of 2022.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule and Education MEC Mbali Frazer conducted an oversight visit to Umlazi Schools in Durban on Monday before the exam started.

Dube-Ncube said the visit was to assure pupils that they are not alone during this time and that they can pass their exams.

“They’ve come this far and prepared for it well and hard. We also want to say they must calm down, not rush or panic but be able to read questions with understanding before attempting to answer them,” Dube-Ncube said.

ALSO READ | Principal goes the extra mile to increase school’s matric pass rate

She also urged parents to support matriculants and teachers and not disturb them during this time.

Minister Mhaule said the province has 193 779 pupils writing their final exams which is the largest number of matriculants in the country.

She added if the province gets good results, then the country will do well.