Mixed reactions to 2023 budget speech

Chris Ndaliso

There were mixed reactions to Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana’s budget statement, with some political parties hailing it while others have given it the thumbs down.

Dr Dion George, DA spokesperson on finance said Godongwana failed to announce any meaningful structural reforms that could drive economic growth, incentivise domestic savings, attract foreign capital, and protect vulnerable South Africans.

George said the budget completely ignored the country’s mounting debt problem, and that it in fact adds to it.

“It [budget] offers no solution to revitalise state-owned enterprises or address the energy crisis.

The minister has missed an opportunity to bolster domestic savings by increasing the tax-free savings limits, amongst others. No steps are taken to encourage foreign capital investment through further relaxation of exchange control. Neither were any steps taken to alleviate the burden on overtaxed South Africans. Instead, he has chosen to move funds away from social development programmes," said George.

He said to help the most vulnerable South Africans, the minister could have easily dropped fuel levies and increased the zero-VAT-rated food basket, without any impact, given the tax overrun.

The “no measures” to cut back on unnecessary, wasteful government spending just reveals an uncaring government that is out of touch with the daily hardship of South African households, he said.

The bailouts for failed state-owned enterprises including the Land Bank, Post Office, and SAA is a clear misallocation of public funds. However, this pales in comparison to the mother of all bailouts — the offloading of over R250 billion of Eskom’s debt onto our sovereign balance sheet.

“This proposal is not only irresponsible, but it also lacks any coherent plan to restructure Eskom and address the energy crisis. In fact, this move will only serve to increase interest payments even further, without any incentive for Eskom to become more efficient. It is clear that the minister is more concerned with maintaining the status quo than with driving meaningful change or taking the bold action that he claims is necessary,” said George.

He said his party “firmly” opposes these bailouts, as they have failed to stimulate corporate revitalisation and growth necessary to address the underperformance and financial struggles of these entities.

Efforts to bolster crime-fighting institutions

The party however welcomed efforts to bolster crime-fighting institutions such as the NPA, FIC (financial intelligence centre), SIU, and SAPS. “… it is imperative that these institutions’ capabilities are strengthened even further.

Urgent steps must be taken to improve collaboration between financial authorities and security authorities if South Africa is to exit the grey list as soon as possible. We further welcome incentives to provide for solar installations through introducing a tax rebate. The minister, however, did not make the bold move required and the relief is hopelessly inadequate.

IFP President

IFP deputy president Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi said Godongwana was able to do a balancing act in his budget. His emphasis on the maintenance of infrastructure and increase in grants without tax increases was plausible.

“We don’t think he has gone far enough to the extent of ensuring that his plans on the power issue will alleviate the problem. Basically, the minister was saying the poor in the disadvantaged areas should remain poor without a solution to power. How are these people expected to afford solar panels while relying on R350 grants? The announcement on solar panels is no solution to the power challenges the country faces,” said Buthelezi.

While ActionSA Eastern Cape provincial chairperson, Atholl Trollip, welcomed Goddongwana’s tax incentives on citizens who install solar power panels, the party said it was concerned about the fact that it was silent on the underlying problems affecting economic growth.

ActionSA welcomes Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana’s commitment during his budget speech to introduce tax credits for private solar panel installation and to take over R254 billion debt from Eskom to stabilise operations at the utility.

“However, we remain concerned that fundamental reforms to ignite long-term economic growth remain missing. Without fixing the underlying impediments to economic growth in South Africa such as crime and corruption and the overall decline of our freight transportation infrastructure, the country will be unable to achieve the required economic growth to create jobs and improve the lives of our people,” he said.