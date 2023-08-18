Mob kills mother, daughter accused of witchcraft

By Londiwe Xulu

A Greytown family is calling for justice after a 65-year-old woman and her daughter were brutally killed by a vigilante mob who accused them of witchcraft.

Fikile Msimango (65) and her daughter, Nkosi (28), were allegedly beaten up with sticks, a hammer, stones and bottles before they were set alight by a group of residents from Matimatolo.

According to a family member that survived, the mob included women and children.

The family member, who asked not to be named, said she and five children aged between one and 15 years old were still struggling to accept the death of their family members.

She said they were all in hiding with different relatives as they are terrified they could also be killed.

She said the children have not been attending school as they lost everything when the house was burnt down.

When the mob entered the house we all ran into one of the bedrooms with the children, but they managed to break in. They beat us all up including the children, throwing stones and bottles at us. I can still hear the children’s cry asking for forgiveness for my grandmother.

She said after numerous pleas, the mob eventually spared the children’s lives and that’s when she also managed to escape through a window and ran away with the children.

Before we ran away, I watched women in our community pushing my grandmother into a bed with flames of fire chanting that she was a witch and must die. By that time my aunt had run away, but when my grandmother was burning inside the house, they searched for her.

She described how the mob tortured her aunt, before throwing her back into the burning house through a broken window.

Two of the children were her aunt’s and they watched their mother being assaulted.

The whole thing started with a man from the community who walked into the yard and attacked our dogs. My grandmother’s crime was to ask what he was doing. He called her a witch and other neighbours joined in until there was a large group.

She said the investigating officer told them a few people have been arrested and she hopes everyone involved will face justice.

Ward councillor Zwakushiwo Zondi said he was appalled by the residents’ actions.

“What happened to the family is terrible. I don’t understand how one can accuse someone of witchcraft to the point of killing them without proof. My heart was broken when I heard about this and I was more shocked when I saw none of the neighbours at the scene,” said Zondi.

He said the fight between the Msimango family and some of the residents was reported to the local traditional council.

He said he will be meeting with the local Induna to ask them to prioritise these cases once they’ve been reported, to curb such violence.

The councillor called on the police to arrest everyone who was involved in the brutal murder of Fikile and Nkosi.

Spokesperson for the Department of Social Development Mhlaba Memela said it was concerning to know there are communities that still believe the witchcraft myth, even though the department was trying to educate residents.

We want to work together with the community in protecting the rights of others. It is very painful that they killed the grandmother and her daughter in this manner. We urge communities to stop killing elderly people believing they are witches.

He added the department will ensure that the affected children receive psycho-social support and that they go back to school.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police at Ematimatolo are investigating cases of murder.

She, however, said the two were sleeping at their home when the fire started.