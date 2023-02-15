Msunduzi pushing for policy to protect interests of military vets

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality wants to implement a policy aimed at looking after the interests of military veterans, a recent executive committee heard.

The military veterans’ support policy, according to the policy document, wants to provide jobs for ex-combatants in places where they are employable by virtue of their skills, competencies, qualifications and experience.

These should be aligned to job requirements.

It also seeks to provide jobs for dependents of ex-combatants where they have the skills, competencies, qualifications and experience for positions, in cases where the ex-combatants are not employable.

Report by the mayor’s office

According to the document, the mayor has a responsibility, subject to available resources and any regulation that may be prescribed, to ensure that benefits are provided to military veterans either through the municipality or other organs of state.

A report by the mayor’s office, which sought authority for the adoption of the draft policy, revealed that financial implications will be borne by the city’s purse.

The purpose of the report was “to motivate for the financial implications associated with the implementation of the policy being accommodated in the municipality’s adjustment budget”.

It was also to recommend that the stipend rate, as it may from time to time be applicable to ward committees, be applied to members of the military veterans’ advisory council as contemplated in the policy, said the report.

The Witness understands that ward committee members earn R300 per meeting, but this could not be verified independently.

Military veterans’ advisory council

The military veterans’ advisory council will consist of between 10 and 15 members appointed by the mayor.

At least 60% of these members must be military veterans and must have relevant knowledge, experience or expertise that would enable the advisory council to perform its functions effectively and efficiently.

All these members, according to the document, must be nominated through invitation for nomination to all military veterans’ formations. The formations must submit their submissions according to certain requirements.

The report reads:

In February 1990 some military veterans returned to the country with nothing, with no skill, trade or profession. Some were incorporated into the SANDF while others opted for unsustainable severance packages. This resulted in very bad, poor living conditions for many members due to hasty exits from the army, which led to the establishment of the Military Veterans Association whose primary responsibility was to advocate for the interests of military veterans.

It states that the policy framework seeks to provide holistic support to military veterans and their dependents who qualify to receive such support, informed by their dire prevailing socioeconomic conditions.

Financial implications

Financial implications are that members of the advisory council who are not in the full-time employment of the state, must be paid such remuneration and allowances as may be determined by the municipal council.

The stipend rate applicable to ward committee members can be applied to members of the advisory council contemplated in the policy and is subject to the adjustment budget.

The Department of Military Veterans spokesperson Lebogang Mothapa said municipalities can establish a veterans’ policy when they do their planning.

Mothapa said:

The Gauteng government created jobs for 500 military veterans without involving the [national] department. All the department does is to authenticate their [veterans’] status on the database. There was a protocol agreement that was entered into between the department and provinces.

Opposition parties raise concerns

DA councillor, Ross Strachan, said the Veterans Act does not discriminate between the different categories of military veterans.

Msunduzi should not have the mandate to establish a policy outside of the Act as it is a national prerogative. The DA will oppose this policy on these grounds, and I will be writing to the Department of Military Veterans for intervention.

IFP councillor, Thinasonke Ntombela, said the issue was to look at who the veterans are. He said in most cases the age of some veterans was questionable.

These veterans should be looked after but the problem is that when you look at some of them, some are as young as 24. We must be vigilant and not allow the ANC to abuse municipal funds on their so-called veterans. We have low-cost houses occupied by young people who call themselves veterans. We are not going to support this policy without a clear explanation and transparency.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said: “The purpose of the policy is to provide for the socioeconomic wellbeing of military veterans and support for their families or their dependents. On adoption of the policy by council, a Military Veterans Advisory Committee will be established.”

She did not explain the minimum age requirements to be a veteran.