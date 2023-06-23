Pietermaritzburg Guardian Fund employees on go-slow after theft accusations

By Clive Ndou

Justice department employees administering the Guardian Fund in the Pietermaritzburg master of the court’s office have embarked on a go-slow amid accusations that some of the workers played a role in the disappearance of millions of rands from the fund.

The department, which has so far suspended several people in connection with the recent disappearance of R18 million from the fund’s bank account, suspects that some employees were behind the theft.

However, the employees blame the department’s compromised IT security systems and are adamant that cyber thieves were responsible for the disappearance of the funds.

The employees, who on Thursday morning held a meeting in the foyer of the Pietermaritzburg master’s offices in Church Street, told National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) leaders that the department was using them as “scapegoats”.

There is a paper trail clearly showing that the money was transferred after working hours. Surely, if there was an employee who came to the office after hours, the department would have easily established that.

“If there is any truth that these millions of rands are being stolen by us, then the department would have taken action against employees back in 2021.

“As things stand, we are not aware of any action taken against any employee in connection with the 2021 theft,” another employee said.

Nehawu Harry Gwala regional secretary, Mazwi Ngubane, who addressed the aggrieved employees, said the union was concerned about the “selective” manner in which the department is pursuing its investigation.

“While as Nehawu we are opposed to corruption or any form of theft, we are equally opposed to the unfair manner in which the investigation was being conducted.

“Surely, there is no way in which a clerk can transfer R18 million without approval from managers. So, if the department says clerks transferred monies to some accounts, the system is such that such a transfer would never have taken place without the approval of a manager.

All the five people who have been placed on suspension are junior employees. If this is a genuine investigation, then why are the managers who approved such transfers not being suspended.

The fund’s employees, Ngubane said, will no longer be logging onto their work computers until the department has given them assurances that they will not be at risk of being wrongly accused of facilitating any illegal transactions.

“From Thursday they will not be touching any computer,” he said.

The employees on Thursday demanded a meeting with the chief master.

“We expect that meeting to take place on Monday. Should the meeting not take place, then our members have no option but to picket outside the offices,” Ngubane said.

While the department’s spokesperson, Steve Mahlangu, conceded that the department at one point was under the impression that the funds disappeared as a result of a cyber-attack, further investigations revealed that it was not the case.

An incident of theft was reported where amounts were fraudulently disbursed from the Guardian’s Fund. It was initially thought to be a hacking incident; however, the preliminary investigation suggests that this was theft. Several law enforcement agencies namely South African Police Service (SAPS), Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Hawks are investigating this matter further.

On complaints that the disciplinary processes against the five suspended employees amounted to harassment on the part of the department, Mahlangu said the department was prepared to account for its actions.

“The department further categorically refutes any reports of intimidation or unfair targeting of employees. There are channels known to employees which can be utilised to report allegations of intimidation and harassment,” he said.