Cashier shot dead during a tavern heist in Imbali, KZN

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A brazen liquor heist at a tavern in Imbali Unit BB, Pietermaritzburg, has left a cashier murdered.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, a group of 10 men stormed a tavern in the area and demanded money from a cashier, Msizi Mathonsi (21), on Tuesday at around 9.45 pm.

One of the robbers who had a firearm reportedly pointed it at Mathonsi as the others started stealing liquor.

Mathonsi was subsequently shot and the robbers demanded that customers who were at the tavern lie down on the floor.

They then pickpocketed them. The robbers then took Mathonsi’s car keys and used his car to flee the scene.

Mathonsi, who sustained gunshot wounds to the left side of his chin, neck and upper shoulder, was rushed to Mbalenhle clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.

A woman who didn’t want to be named for safety reasons said crime has escalated in the area. This comes after a reported increase in house robberies in the area.

“We don’t know what went wrong. We live in fear and lock ourselves inside our homes. We are no longer safe even in daylight. They even rob children who are sent to buy something from the store,” said the concerned resident.”

This is even affecting children as they are no longer able to go and play with their friends outside their yards. Getting a private security company to safeguard our area day and night might help this problem that we are facing. At times you think that these criminals are working with someone from within the area.

Msunduzi Municipality ward 17 councillor, Mphilisi Ndlovu, said even though crime has escalated in the area, this incident was even worse as this family lost a loved one not just their possessions.

“We recommended a private security company in the community that once volunteered for quite some time in assisting to curb crime. Unfortunately, it also gave up as no one can work for free,” said Ndlovu. He added that the Imbali Unit AA community called this company to the area on Monday and it was agreed that it will safeguard them.

“They are now busy with the paperwork. On that same day there was also a meeting in Unit BB, where the community from that area also chose a different security company that is going to safeguard them. There is a process for private security companies to start working in the area. We will also speak to the SAPS to strengthen their patrols.”

Ndlovu also appealed to those who might have information related to such crimes to work closely with the local leadership, especially the community policing forum chairperson, private security companies in the ward or the police.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said the car was recovered in KwaPata, later the same day.

It is still being kept by the police for further investigation. Murder, business robbery and motor vehicle theft cases have been opened for investigation and no one has been arrested yet.

“With the resources that the police have, they are trying by all their means to fight such crimes. There are many operations to curb crime that are conducted by the police. It is not like they are not doing anything to stop crime,” said Gwala