Safe return of kidnapped KZN businessmen and employees

Khethukuthula Xulu

A Kranskop shop owner, his son and two employees have returned home safe after they were kidnapped last week.

The kidnapping was reported on Thursday , 5 January at about 9am.

According to Magma Security and Investigation the victims were taken from their business premises along with their White Toyota Hilux.

"Family of the victims then approached Magma Security and Investigations to assist with the investigation, negotiations and safe return of the said victims. "An operational team consisting of Magma Security and Investigations, PMB Hostage Negotiators, Pmb DPCI, Dbn DPCI, Greytown SAPS, Kranskop SAPS Tracker Connect was then put in place," said Magma Security owner Shaheen Suleiman.

According to Magma Security the four victims were released in the early hours of Friday morning and returned to their families after intense negotiations.

The investigation into the kidnapping was still ongoing.