SAHRC monitoring KZN flood victims

Nosipho Gumede

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it is monitoring what’s happening to the April flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal to protect their rights.

This comes after the DA staged a protest outside the SAHRC’s Durban offices on Monday morning, to bring attention to the plight of the thousands of KwaZulu-Natal residents who were left homeless, saying the SAHRC has turned a blind eye to the inhumane conditions under which the victims of the April floods live.

Responding to the complaints, the SAHRC through its KZN provincial office (KZNPO) said it has been monitoring what’s happening with a view to protecting the rights of flood victims.

The group said the work was still ongoing since the floods hit the KZN province in April and they were doing the same in parts of the Eastern Cape which were also flooded.

“The KZN flood disaster brought about unprecedented devastation and suffering, in addition to the loss of many lives. Many people were left in need of many things – shelter, food, water and sanitation, health care, security, access to education for school-going children, among others,” said the SAHRC in a statement.

The commission added that soon after the floods, it reinforced its efforts in KZN by establishing a task team comprising, among others, of three commissioners, to assess the extent of the devastation and needs and to liaise with civil society organisations and relevant government entities.

They added that they also approached the Forum of Institutions Supporting Democracy (FISD), including the office of the Auditor General and proposed a joint effort towards helping the victims of the floods in KZN and to strengthen financial accountability.

They said the civil society partners continue to be helpful at this stage of the response to the disaster.

According to the statement, the commission also established a monitoring framework to guide institutional responses to the flood disaster.

“The primary aim of the commission was to liaise with the KZN provincial government and to draw its attention to areas of need, especially dire need, to monitor the rebuilding plans of the provincial government, to liaise with relevant national government departments, where necessary, to hold the government accountable for its commitments, actions as well as the resources utilised towards providing relief to flood victims, especially relief to avoid hunger,” read the statement.

The group said they have also met with Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, delegates from relevant provincial departments, the City of eThekwini and other stakeholders, to seek updates on measures being implemented to fast-track durable solutions, especially with reference to housing.

The group added that they have received considerable support and cooperation from many stakeholders, although there are challenges and constraints that occur.

“The commission working with Parliament will continue strengthening its oversight role within this context and will endeavor to work to bring durable solutions to the victims of the floods in both provinces,” read the statement.