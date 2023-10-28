SAPS on high alert for Rugby World Cup final

By Witness Reporter

SAPS is calling on everyone watching the Rugby World Cup final tonight, especially from public viewing venues, to conduct themselves responsibly and adhere to the law.

As part of its weekend high density operations, the South African Police Service will be out in full force monitoring places of leisure, such as fan parks and public gatherings pre, during and post the Rugby World Cup final match tonight.

According to a press statement by Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, SAPS will be on the prowl during the Rugby World Cup Final.

ALSO READ | Boks ready to shine

“The National Crime Combatting Forum (NCCF) consisting of all provincial commissioners has met under the command of General Fannie Masemola to discuss operational plans in place to ensure the safety and security of these gatherings and that police are on hand to enforce the law at all times,” said Mathe.

The operation, titled Shanela, will include regular roadblocks, stop and searches as well as the tracing of wanted suspects.

It is on this note that the SAPS takes this opportunity to call for the cooperation of members of the public, who will be at these public viewing venues to conduct themselves responsibly,” said Mathe.

The SAPS also cautions citizens to be extra vigilant of their surroundings while celebrating and, most importantly, not to drink and drive as such actions will be dealt with accordingly.