Lifestyle
Mulled pear and cranberry punch cocktail
Cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and nutmeg infuse this punch with a warmth, while fresh cranberries round out the flavour profile.
There’s nothing quite like a warm, spiced cocktail to wind down after a busy week. The Mulled Pear and Cranberry Punch cocktail combines the sweetness of pears, the tartness of cranberries, and a medley of warming spices.
Ingredients
- 4 cups pear juice
- 2 cups cranberry juice
- 1 cup spiced rum
- 1 cup apple cider
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 ripe pear, thinly sliced
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 4-5 whole cloves
- 2-star anise
- 1 orange, sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- Fresh rosemary sprigs and nartjie wedges for garnish (optional)
Method
- In a large pot or slow cooker, combine the pear juice, cranberry juice, apple cider, water, and light brown sugar. Stir until the sugar is fully dissolved.
- Add the fresh cranberries, sliced pear, cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, grated nutmeg, and orange slices to the mixture.
- Heat the mixture over low to medium heat, bringing it to a gentle simmer. Allow it to simmer for at least 30 minutes. If using a slow cooker, set it to low and let the punch warm for 1-2 hours.
- Add the spiced rum to the punch just before serving. Stir well to combine.
- Ladle the hot punch into mugs or heatproof glasses. Garnish each serving with a cinnamon stick and nartjie wedges.
Tips for the Best Mulled Pear & Cranberry Punch
- Use Fresh Ingredients: Fresh pear juice, cranberries, and orange slices will yield the best flavour.
- Adjust Sweetness: Taste the punch as it simmers and adjust the sweetness to your liking by adding more brown sugar if needed.