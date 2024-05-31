Lifestyle

Mulled pear and cranberry punch cocktail

Cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and nutmeg infuse this punch with a warmth, while fresh cranberries round out the flavour profile.

4 hours ago
Vanessa Papas 1 minute read
Mulled pear and cranberry punch cocktail
Red fruit tea with tangerines and cinnamon in a glass mug.

There’s nothing quite like a warm, spiced cocktail to wind down after a busy week. The Mulled Pear and Cranberry Punch cocktail combines the sweetness of pears, the tartness of cranberries, and a medley of warming spices.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups pear juice
  • 2 cups cranberry juice
  • 1 cup spiced rum
  • 1 cup apple cider
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1 ripe pear, thinly sliced
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 4-5 whole cloves
  • 2-star anise
  • 1 orange, sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • Fresh rosemary sprigs and nartjie wedges for garnish (optional)

Method

  1. In a large pot or slow cooker, combine the pear juice, cranberry juice, apple cider, water, and light brown sugar. Stir until the sugar is fully dissolved.
  2. Add the fresh cranberries, sliced pear, cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, grated nutmeg, and orange slices to the mixture.
  3. Heat the mixture over low to medium heat, bringing it to a gentle simmer. Allow it to simmer for at least 30 minutes. If using a slow cooker, set it to low and let the punch warm for 1-2 hours.
  4. Add the spiced rum to the punch just before serving. Stir well to combine.
  5. Ladle the hot punch into mugs or heatproof glasses. Garnish each serving with a cinnamon stick and nartjie wedges.

Tips for the Best Mulled Pear & Cranberry Punch

  • Use Fresh Ingredients: Fresh pear juice, cranberries, and orange slices will yield the best flavour.
  • Adjust Sweetness: Taste the punch as it simmers and adjust the sweetness to your liking by adding more brown sugar if needed.

