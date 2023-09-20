Second suspect in missing Mooi River couple case released

By Londiwe Xulu

A second suspect who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Mooi River couple Tony (73) and Jill (78) Dinnis, has been released from custody.

The man, in his thirties, was expected to appear in the Mooi River magistrate’s court but the case was not enrolled. He was released and the docket sent back to police for further investigation.

He was arrested at his home near Middelrus farm in Mooi River on Friday.

When he arrived at court, one of his family members broke down in tears at seeing him in leg irons.

On Monday a 22-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the case was also released.

Tony and Jill Dinnis went missing from their rented cottage at the Middelrus farm in Mooi River on August 27 and initially a missing persons case was opened.

However, after a ransom demand was received police initiated a kidnapping case.

According to a reliable police source, based on the merits of information received, detectives are now investigating the possibility that the elderly couple may have been murdered.

It has been 24 days since the couple was last seen alive.

Over the weekend, police from different units including search and rescue officers with sniffer dogs searched in different areas near to the couple’s rented cottage. The search was, however, unsuccessful.