Six sentenced for business robberies

Six men were sentenced to various hefty jail terms for the spate of business robberies they committed between March and September 2019 in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The men were sentenced at the Durban Regional Court on Friday.

According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, Sphamandla Njini Zuma (25), Thabiso Gumede (32), Mvuyiso Dondi (30), Maswenkosi Mazwe (27), Sifiso Mhlongo (23) and Serry Myboy Ngcobo (23) robbed Hollywood Bets in Chatsworth, Marshall World of Sports in Pinetown and Amanzimtoti, Playa Bets in Umzinto, TAB in Pietermaritzburg and Kwa-Dukuza and the Gold Circle in Umlazi.

They also robbed several patrons and employees who were present at the time of the robberies. The men made off with approximately R600 000 in total from these heists.

She said they were traced after a facial recognition analysis was done on the CCTV footage from the stores.

Regional court prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay led the testimonies of the complainants as well as the findings of the identity parades.

The complainants testified on the trauma they experienced during the robberies. Pillay also led the evidence of a facial recognition expert,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Sentencing

Ramkisson-Kara said Zuma was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment each for five counts of robbery and will serve an effective 30 years’ imprisonment.

“Gumede was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment each for 17 counts of robbery and will serve an effective 70 years’ imprisonment. Dondi was sentenced to 15 years each for five counts of robbery and will serve an effective 30 year sentence; and Mazwe was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment each for three counts of robbery and will serve an effective 15 years’ imprisonment.