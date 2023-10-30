WATCH | Snow in parts of KZN

By Zama Myeza

Motorists are urged to travel with caution between Harrismith and Warden because of snowfall.

Arrive Alive posted on Twitter that the conditions are icy, there is light snow and rain affecting parts of the N3 Toll Route. Temperatures are freezing.

The N3 Toll also posted on Twitter that there is also snowfall between Van Reenen’s Pass and Warden. These conditions may cause roads to become slippery and dangerous. Drivers are requested to adjust their driving behavior to the prevailing road and weather conditions.

“Reduce your travelling speed, increase following distances, and keep your vehicle’s headlights switched on, especially when visibility is poor or roads are wet. Avoid overtaking unless necessary, and only proceed when it is safe to do so. Take care to only stop at designated parking areas.”

Road users are warned to be prepared for possible traffic congestion and delays.

“Keep sufficient emergency supplies in your vehicle, including warm clothes and blankets, water, food, medication, a cell phone, its charger and a torch,” said the N3TC’s operations manager on Twitter.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong damaging winds expected over the western and midlands of KZN for the rest of the week until Wednesday morning.

WATCH | The snow at the Little Church in Van Reenen. Video by: Claudine Senekal, Ladysmith Herald.