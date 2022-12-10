Stockpiling is becoming increasingly popular with SA consumers

Nompilo Kunene

The concept of stockpiling has become more popular than ever in South Africa, with consumers trying to stretch their money amid the country’s ailing economy.

Stockpilers say stockpiling gives them the chance to have necessities on hand when they need them and, eventually, save money.

In the long run, they say, it turns out to be a great return on that initial investment of time and money.

Ncumisa Ndelu, founder of one of the fastest-growing stockpiling Facebook groups, “1 Family, 1 Stockpile”, said when done correctly, stockpiling saves a lot of money.

“In these hard times, stockpiling has been a lifesaver and I really encourage people to give it a try,” said Ndelu.

The Facebook group has over 500 000 members from all over the world.

When I started the group, I just wanted women to be more mindful when shopping, to be more present. At the time I thought, if I could reach just 1 000, I’ll be fine because they will reach another 1 000. But then the group started to take on a life of its own. I’m not sure how I feel still; sometimes I’m super happy, sometimes I’m just in awe.

Ndelu said she thinks she was born a stockpiler because her mom was a stockpiler, but she then grew up to be a better stockpiler than her mom.

She excelled at stockpiling money in the [bank] and that’s where I still want to grow.

With the festive season already in full swing, people are now buying their Christmas groceries and are looking for the best deals and enough food to last their families well through “Janu-worry”.

However, Ndelu advised those considering starting stockpiling now to rather wait until January.

Stockpiling is a process; you cannot start now expecting to save money now. My advice would be for people to wait for the January sales to stock up. Stockpiling is a family activity. Everyone in the household must be into it or at least support the stockpiler’s efforts.

“Talk to your family about what you are doing and why, so they can see why it’s important for the whole family, not just the stockpiler.”

The stockpiling group has been praised by many members, who say it has taught them how to save money through stockpiling, which has enabled them to pay off their home and car loans faster.

Noxolo Mathebula, who has been in the group for just over a year, told Weekend Witness that she has saved thousands of rands because of stockpiling, and plans to save thousands more.

Mathebula said when she started stockpiling, her family was concerned as she was buying things in bulk.

We laugh about it now, but I remember when I started off — my family thought I was losing it and used to compare me to those characters on the TLC channels. After explaining it to them and teaching them how it works, they too are now contributing to our stockpile and we’re all saving.

“Instead of spending R3 500 on groceries every month, we hardly spend anything on groceries. We buy in bulk when things are on special and we have redirected that money to other things,” she said.