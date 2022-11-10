Tongaat Hulett workers trade union encourages workers to resume operations

Witness Reporter

Trade Union for Tongaat Hulett workers UASA has called on sugar employees to work with their management and trust the process.

This comes after the Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue practitioners secured monies to pay all salaries at the end of November, following the cane sugar refinery company being placed under voluntary business rescue.

Spokesperson of the trade union UASA, Abigail Moyo, said this was encouraging, however, they are still deeply concerned about the sugar producer’s financial state.

The company needs R1.5 billion to service roughly R6.3 billion in debt and to continue its sugar milling season. However, after advancing R600 million, lenders now want this repaid.

Moyo added that last month, Tongaat Hulett’s board approved a restructuring plan which included disposing of its non-South African operations, securing investment for its South African business, introducing a five-year debt instrument that would be repaid through land disposals and recouping money related to its accounting scandal.

She said the South African lender said it would not support or provide additional funding for the restructuring plan.

Moyo encouraged sugar workers to work hard to secure funding and restore operations in the company.