uMgungundlovu District’s top achiever scores 100% in maths and physics

Londiwe Xulu

uMgungundlovu District’s National Senior Certificate top achiever said his hard work paid off.

Sihle Khumalo from Congco High School in Richmond was the top achiever nationally under quintile 2 schools. He achieved 100% in both mathematics and physical sciences and 98% in agricultural sciences.

According to the school, the class of 2022 were the first group at Congco High to write the NSC examination in physical science and agricultural sciences.

Khumalo added he struggled with agricultural science throughout his matric year and was proud of the 98% pass mark he achieved.

Khumalo said with physical sciences, he knew he would do well as he would always get above 90% but was more than happy to score 100%.

Khumalo said he worked hard through the year to achieve these results and made sure he found ways around the challenges he would face.

I think a lot of us suffered from load shedding which was bad and sometimes set us back. During load shedding we’d have to sometimes focus on other things just to keep busy and use cellphone torches for light. I made sure that nothing distracted me – my goal was to do well.

The school principal, Mantombi Maduna said the school pass rate was 81%, a drop from 2021’s 94%.

“We are telling ourselves that the reason for the drop was that this group was the first to write physical science and agricultural science which are heavy subjects. Even though we dropped, we are happy that we didn’t get the lowest marks,” said Maduna.

She added they were also proud that Khumalo flew the school’s flag high by being one of the top NSC achievers in the country.

“We were not that surprised, because of his hard work. We would’ve been very worried if he didn’t do well and make it this far,” said Maduna.