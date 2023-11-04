WATCH | Durban welcomes Springboks with massive parade

By Zama Myeza

There was barely room to breathe as thousands of Springbok supporters filled the streets of Durban to welcome the Rugby World Cup champions on Saturday.

The Durban leg of the Springboks’ four-day trophy tour saw thousands of passionate fans flock to the streets of the central business district.

The Springbok team, along with management and backroom staff, gathered outside the Garden Court hotel in Umhlanga where they were greeted by a horde of fans dressed in Springbok regalia, waving South African flags and holding posters declaring their love for the players.

The Boks made its back-to-back Rugby World Cup title win on Saturday last week when they held off the All Blacks to win 12-11.

The final leg of their tour will be in East London on Sunday.