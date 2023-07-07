Zulu King dismisses tweet as ‘fake news’

By Clive Ndou

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Thursday dismissed as fake a post on Twitter claiming His Majesty was on the verge of relieving his prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, of his duties.

According to the tweet, whose origin is Twitter handle: @DKNMOHAMED, the King has convened a special meeting of the royal council this coming weekend.

In that meeting, the tweet claims, the King will call on the council to remove Buthelezi from the position

of prime minister of the Zulu nation.

The King’s spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu, described the tweet as part of a campaign to divide the Zulu Royal Family.

Clearly, this is the work of dark forces aimed at sowing seeds of divisions and to create an environment of mistrust.

“We reiterate our message that the communications and stakeholder relations unit in the office of the King is the only custodian of authentic messages from the King. Such baseless, reckless and fake posts must be rejected by all peace-loving people.

“For the record, His Majesty believes that his traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has an important role to play today, tomorrow and moving forward,” he said.

The tweet was doing the rounds at a time when the relationship between the King and Buthelezi appeared to be under strain. Not long ago, Buthelezi revealed that the King was no longer talking

to him directly.

Buthelezi said that His Majesty used intermediaries to relay messages to the prime minister.

On Sunday the King issued a statement distancing himself from Buthelezi’s statement which said that His Majesty had received medical treatment in eSwatini amid fears that he might have been poisoned.

But the IFP was of the view that it was Zulu who was creating confusion within the royal family. In a statement issued on Thursday, IFP national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said Zulu has been

undermining Buthelezi.

“We call on Prince Africa to desist from his attacks on the Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu

Monarch and nation, and the IFP at large,” he said