Zuma’s case against advocate Downer ‘meritless’

Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma’s case against State Advocate Billy Downer is not sustainable, the Pietermaritzburg High Court heard on Monday.

According to Downer’s lawyer, Advocate Geoff Budlender, SC, who addressed the court on Monday, Zuma’s case against Downer was “meritless”.

Zuma in September initiated private prosecution processes against Downer, whom the former president has accused of leaking his medical report to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

ALSO READ | Case between Zuma and Advocate Downer underway

However, Downer – who is the lead prosecutor in Zuma’s arms deal corruption case – responded by lodging an application to have the former president’s private prosecution case blocked.

Addressing a full bench of judges in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Budlender said Zuma has failed to demonstrate that he has a winnable case against Downer.

The case against Downer, Budlender said, was “meritless” and amounted to an “abuse of the court process”.

There was nothing confidential, Budlender said, in the report which Zuma is alleging Downer leaked to Maughan.

Downer is the lead prosecutor in Zuma’s arms deal case.

ALSO READ | Case against Downer and Maughan postponed to August

Zuma, who lost a series of court cases where he has been demanding the removal of Downer from the arms deal case, insists that his rights were violated by Downer and other National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials involved in his arms deal case.

However, Budlender told the court that several courts have found that none of Zuma’s rights were violated since the start of the arms deal case about two decades ago.

Like in other applications made by Zuma before, Budlender said the criminal charges the former president has brought against Downer were meritless.

Instead of demonstrating to the court that he had a winnable case against Downer, Budlender said Zuma wants the court to “just” go ahead with his case against Downer.

Zuma, Budlender said, has failed to prove that he suffered an injury as a result of the publication of the medical report.

Wearing a white shirt and black suit, Zuma sat next to his lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, SC throughout Monday’s proceedings.

ALSO READ | Zuma’s private prosecution case against Downer, Maughan postponed

While the hearing of other cases in the Pietermaritzburg High Court was on Monday put on hold due to the EFF nationwide protest, Court A – where the Downer application was being heard, was operational.