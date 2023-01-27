Letters | Complex background to SA, Russia relationship

Janice Whitelaw

The complex background of the ANC’s relationship with Russia supposedly legitimises the diplomatic visit of the Russian foreign minister to this country.

(The background includes Russian support for the ANC during the freedom struggle, both being members of Brics, the ANC government’s neutral stance in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, etc.) on top of this are the upcoming naval exercises with our aged fleet and the Chinese and Russian navies; and the visit of the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to South Africa.

Was there any discussion during the diplomatic visit regarding the desperate plight of our starving African brothers and sisters in the Sudan and Somalia?

They were barely assisted in 2022 with a few grain shipments but are desperate for more grain and other aid which is blocked by Russia’s illegal invasion of the Ukraine.

Helen Gee

Montrose