Our viewpoint | The Department of Health violates basic human rights

The forensic pathology service facilities in KwaZulu-Natal are in an appalling state.

The dire conditions at mortuaries have been reported on for years, and many times this year already.

There have been gruesome photos published of bodies piling up on the floors of state mortuaries and on body trays. The situation has not improved.

This week, workers attached to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) threatened to shut down all forensic pathology service facilities in the province if the Department of Health does not act on their demands.

Two of them are that the department comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act by fixing the broken cold rooms where corpses are kept, and by ensuring air-conditioners are working properly.

The union should not have to make such demands in the first place because a mortuary, by its definition, is a place used for storing dead bodies. And to stop the corpses from decomposing, they need to be placed in refrigerators.

How can the department be allowed to get away with running what it calls mortuaries when the fridges in the mortuaries don’t work?

Imagine having to smell dead bodies on a daily basis as part of your work and there is nothing you can do about it, because it’s your job and you need the money.

Bodies lying on the floor at the Phoenix Medico-Legal mortuary in Durban.

The department needs to take urgent steps to improve the work environment and conditions at the mortuaries.

These working conditions are surely compromising the health of the workers, not to mention their psychological state.

How does the department expect staff to derive any job satisfaction? Workers are being treated shoddily and this cannot be allowed to continue.

The poor state of the mortuaries also impinges on the dignity of those who lie there. The dead should also be respected and not tossed in a corner until they pile up and start decomposing.