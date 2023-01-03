Msunduzi to attend Smart City Mayors’ Summit in Taiwan

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality is set to send a delegation of five city officials, led by Mzimkhulu Thebolla, to attend the 2023 Smart City Mayors’ Summit.

The summit is scheduled for March 28 to April 1 and will be held in Taiwan.

A recent special executive committee meeting sought the city council’s approval for the trip, which was by invitation and will be funded by the host city.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi Municipality under fire for failing to collect refuse on time

According to a report signed by the manager in the mayor’s office, Sibusiso Molefe, attending the summit will enable the delegation to learn from the best practices of successful smart cities, with a view to replicating such practices in Msunduzi.

The report states that a smart city is a municipality that uses information and communication technologies (ICT) to increase operational efficiency, share information with the public and improve both the quality of government services and citizens’ welfare.

“The emergence of the coronavirus in 2020 left the world devastated and put the world economy on hold. Digital technology became the saving grace for business continuity during the various lockdown levels.

“The world was forced to adopt the use of technology in the remote performance of certain tasks,” reads the report.

“As an aspirant smart city, the invitation from the economic division, Taipei Liaison office in South Africa for the mayor to attend the 2023 Smart City Mayor’s Summit could not have come at a better time. The invitation presents an opportunity for a city that will be celebrating 185 years of existence.”

ALSO READ | Service delivery protests that rocked Pietermaritzburg in 2022

It states that in their use of resources, cities need to increase their operational efficiency.

Major efficiency improvements can be achieved by horizontally interconnecting individual systems such as electricity, water, sanitation and waste management, transportation, security, environmental monitoring or weather intelligence.

“Researchers predict that by 2050, 66% of the world’s population is expected to live in urban areas. The challenge, here, will be to supply these populations with all these basic resources while ensuring overall economic, social and environmental sustainability.

“Digital transformation, with its intent of making the citizens’ lives better, is accelerating the process of transformation of urban centres into the smart cities.”

The invitation makes provision for the mayor and four delegates with the costs of round-trip flight tickets with a price cap of $2 500 (R42 700) being provided for the mayor. The amount would be reimbursed to the municipality. In an unlikely event of the flight ticket for the mayor exceeding the amount, the difference would be borne by the municipality.

According to the invitation letter, the municipality will be responsible for the cost of flights for the four additional delegates. Accommodation for the duration of the delegation’s stay in Taiwan will also be covered as evidenced in the invitation.

ALSO READ | The year that was: Msunduzi Municipality

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said declining the invitation to attend the summit would not be diplomatically correct. He said it would be prudent for the city to respect and honour the invitation as some of the costs were to be paid by the host.

Thebolla said a decision on the next move on the invite has to be made by January 16.