Updated | IFP welcomes new members

Khethukuthula Xulu

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday welcomed new members into the party from various key organisations in the province.

At a press briefing in Durban, the IFP’s provincial executive committee (PEC) chairperson, Thami Ntuli, announced the move of EFF member Thokozani Langa, ANC member Sbongiseni Mzila, Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) member Fanifani Shezi, African People’s Movement (APM) member Mbhekeni Magwaza and an independent candidate from Ward 80 in Umlazi, Zamani Mthethwa.

Former EFF member and Member of Parliament Langa said the reason for his party hopping was that he could no longer stay in a corrupt and ungovernable party.

He said the IFP has a clean track record and offered stability.

I joined the EFF because I believed in their efforts at the time. However, having served in the party for a few years I started seeing its shortcomings and I saw that it was no different to the ANC.

Mzila, who was a member of the ANC in Folweni, south of Durban, said he left the ANC because the party failed to listen to the people that voted for it.

“I have decided to join the IFP because it is the only organisation that understands the people. The IFP has no scandals and it deals with problematic leaders without sweeping matters under the carpet,” he said.

The EFF and the ANC in the province said they were not concerned about the members who have left.

ANC KZN spokesperson

ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said Mzila was not a significant or prominent member of the organisation and his departure will not affect the ANC in any significant way.

His departure and the whole briefing by the IFP to make this announcement is nothingness and a waste of time. The IFP is desperate to govern and has resorted to creating something out of nothing.

“I am the spokesperson of the ANC in the province and even I couldn’t tell what role he played in the party,” said Mndebele.

EFF provincial chairperson

EFF provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala said the party had better things to worry about, referring to the planned national shutdown later in March.

“People need to ask themselves why Langa didn’t leave the organisation during the coalition and only decided to jump ship when the EFF instructed its members in IFP-governed municipalities to resign as a result of the coalition breakdown.

“Langa is only after a position and his move is only inspired by being in a prominent position and not the party’s values,” said Twala.

The IFP provincial chairperson also used the briefing to outline the party’s strategy to dislodge the ANC in KZN and the future of coalitions in the province in the run-up to the crucial 2024 elections.

As we meet here today [yesterday], the IFP has recorded yet another astounding victory in Msunduzi, and we wish to once again thank all voters in KZN who continue to support the IFP. The IFP promises the people of KZN to offer more hope and rebuilding after the 2024 elections.

The IFP will offer a strong hard-working team to turn things around,” said Ntuli.