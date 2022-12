Clive Ndou

Former Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus led a march by MKMVA members outside the ANC national conference venue in Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre on Sunday.

MK ex-combatants sang liberation songs outside the conference venue.

Conference delegates are scheduled to elect ANC officials who will lead the party for the next five years, on Sunday afternoon.