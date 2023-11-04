WATCH | Steenhuisen urges voters to change the narrative in the upcoming elections

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says the DA is a government in waiting that just needs the nation’s support to rescue South Africa in 2024.

Steenhuisen was speaking at the DA registration rally hosted at the ICC Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

He said it is always such a pleasure to speak in his home province as KZN shaped his political career and life.

“It is also in this province where I had a front-row seat to see the decline caused by decades of ANC misrule. So, it is fitting that it is in this province from where I today deliver a new message of hope.

“I am here today to tell you that in the 2024 election, we can make history – starting right here in KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the nation needed to change the narrative in these upcoming elections, “for the past thirty years, every national election in this country has been a foregone conclusion.”

“For the past thirty years, every time we went to vote, we all knew that the ANC would win,” he said, adding that those days are long gone.

Steenhuisen said the ANC’s corruption and misrule have reduced that party to a shadow of its former self.

He said that there was a new hope in KZN and it started when the people of uMngeni elected the first DA mayor in KwaZulu-Natal in 2021 who is the DA’s premier candidate for 2024, Chris Pappas.

“Since his election, people around the province, and around the country, found a new sense of hope as they watched the DA clean up the streets, repair basic services, and ignite the economy of this municipality in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal.

Their hope grew as they saw the DA and IFP forge unity that culminated in a service delivery pact for this province.

Steenhuisen said the support showed for the Springboks during the Rugby World Cup was exemplary that by working together “we can win”.

“The truth is that South Africa won the Rugby World Cup for a fourth successive time precisely because the ANC were unable to interfere.”

Imagine what would have happened to the Springboks if Cyril Ramaphosa’s cadre deployment committee was involved in selecting the team?

“The Springbok victory shows us how South Africa can thrive if we work together and rid ourselves of the curse that is this ANC government,” he said.

He said by working together in the Multi-Party Charter to defeat the ANC, they will collectively build a Springbok economy.

“By working together in the Charter to defeat the ANC, we will build a Springbok country – united in our diversity and by our shared pursuit of excellence!”