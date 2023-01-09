Sigh of relief for Maritzburg United

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United’s relieved men proceed with “Operation subdue Royal AM” after they arrested their long winless run in Rustenburg over the weekend.

By edging relegation rivals Marumo Gallants 1-0 with a second-half goal at a baking Royal Bafokeng Stadium, the Midlands outfit ended a morale-sapping streak of seven games without a “three-pointer” in the DStv Premiership.

It was also their first away win of the season, and it allowed them to move off the base of the standings and above Gallants.

What’s more, it was a rare clean sheet kept by them and Fadlu Davids enjoyed his first victory from two outings in this his second spell as Maritzburg’s head coach — when he again called on his men to cultivate a never-say-die attitude.

This will help them when they host Royal AM in a provincial derby at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday. Davids said Saturday’s result in the North West was far more handsome than the complexion of the proceedings in the scorching heat, but he was okay with that under the circumstances.

A second consecutive victory at Harry Gwala Stadium next weekend is another big target for them.

He said: “We had to realise the psychological trauma the players were going through. We saw it in the first game [a 2-1 loss to TS Galaxy at home the previous week] — we go ahead and then we concede and then the heads drop again.”

So, this is a huge boost to finally get off the bottom of the log. We played a game more than everybody else, but still this is a huge, huge boost psychologically. But there is still a lot of work for us to do before the next game.

The young coach also said he hopes that the club’s management, headed by Farook Kadodia, will successfully end their hunt for two more attacking players shortly, to add to the mainly defensive-minded men they signed recently.

One of those signings, Rafiq de Goede, made a satisfactory debut for the Team of Choice in Rustenburg on Saturday afternoon, while another, Wayde Jooste, was stationed in the engine room for the second game running, after his own debut for Maritzburg a week earlier was spoiled by that loss to fellow stragglers TS Galaxy on home soil.

Maritzburg diehards have probably also noticed that Davids has used Renaldo Leaner as his first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Kgosietsile “King” Ndlovu. Saturday’s clean sheet would likely have boosted Leaner’s confidence.

However, Davids has not hidden the fact that, in addition to a need for his team to be less charitable at the back, there is a desperate need for them to get more goals to improve their victory chances. That makes the hunt for those two elusive attacking targets more serious, he confirmed.

“Definitely, we need more reinforcements to help us win more matches,” he said.

Meanwhile, Royal AM defeated AmaZulu 2-0 in their Durban derby on Sunday to climb into the top five of the standings. An early header came from Motebang Sera at the Chatsworth Stadium and a late strike was delivered by substitute Mxolisi Macuphu against their unimpressive Usuthu opponents.

In the other fixture on Sunday, Galaxy played to a goalless draw against visiting Stellenbosch in Nelspruit, leaving both teams in the bottom seven of the 16-team standings.