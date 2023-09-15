Motoring

All you need to know about the new Lexus RX

Lexus lovers will find everything they need and want in the all-new RX, including a one-motor hybrid system in the flagship RX 500h F Sport.

16 hours ago
CAR Magazine 2 minutes read
Image: Lexus.

The fifth-generation Lexus RX recently made its debut, offering a fresh design and enhanced performance options.

This new iteration draws inspiration from its predecessors, retaining the distinctive design while incorporating a more dynamic and assertive character. A notable change is the integration of the signature spindle grille concept into the entire front of the vehicle, creating what Lexus calls a ‘spindle body’.

The new RX offers a range of standard features, including a powered tailgate, LED headlamps with adaptive high beams, heated and ventilated seats for both front and rear passengers, a heated steering wheel, 10 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a digital rear-view mirror, adaptive cruise control, and a premium 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system. Additionally, wireless smartphone charging and adaptive variable suspension come as standard.

Lexus RX
Image: Lexus.

Under the bonnet, the Lexus RX 350 is powered by a new turbocharged 2.4l in-line, four-cylinder engine, delivering 205kW of power and 430N.m of torque to all four wheels, through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the RX 350h features a 2.5l four-cylinder engine, producing 184kW of power and 239N.m of torque. The RX 350h F Sport variant shares the same engine, but adds sportier elements like a unique body kit, new 21-inch alloy wheels, and model-specific bolstered sports seats.

Lexus RX
Image: Lexus.

The flagship RX 500h F Sport combines the 2.4l in-line, four-cylinder powerplant with an all-new, one-motor hybrid system, generating 273kW of power and 460N.m of torque. Completing the lineup is the upcoming RX 450h+, equipped with a 2.5l in-line, four-cylinder plug-in hybrid system and dual-motor generator hybrid system, offering a maximum power output of 227kW and 227N.m of torque. 

How much does the Lexus RX cost?

  • Lexus RX 350 – R1 424 000
  • Lexus RX 350h – R1 458 300
  • Lexus RX 350h F Sport – R1 543 200
  • Lexus RX 500 F Sport – R1 684 300
  • Lexus RX 450h+ – TBC on release (Nov 2023)

The new RX models are built on the GA-K platform, developed with Toyota’s support, which means it brings weight reduction and increased stiffness to the table. This marks a significant evolution in the RX series, promising improved performance and a refreshed design for Lexus SUV enthusiasts.

