Stormers scrum king on Sharks’ radar?

One of the Stormers’ powerhouses in the pack has reportedly emerged as a potential target for English Premiership club Sale Sharks.

According to a report on RugbyPass, Sale are keen on recruiting hooker Joseph Dweba despite having failed with an earlier bid to sign him from the Stormers.

Dweba, who joined the Capetonians from Bordeaux in 2022, has been in impressive form this season, improving his heavily criticised line-out throwing as well as his work-rate.

The 28-year-old played the last of his six Tests for the Springboks against Argentina in August 2023, but just missed the final cut for the Rugby World Cup squad.

He is one of nine Stormers players included in the current Bok camp for the Twickenham clash against Wales on Saturday.

Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

