Chery’s lightly modified AWD Tiggo 8 Pro wins Chinese rally

The Taklimakan Rally takes place in the vast expanses of China’s northwest and is regarded as the biggest rally raid race in the world after the Dakar.

The winning vehicle, a standard Tiggo 8 Pro with all-wheel drive, was sourced directly from Chery’s production line undergoing minimal modifications, including the addition of a roll cage, extra fuel tanks, and off-road focused tyres. Chery has added that this impressive feat highlights the inherent capabilities of the Tiggo 8 Pro in challenging terrains.

The Taklimakan Rally, often referred to as ‘The Game of the Brave,’ covers a staggering 4 377km across some of the most unforgiving landscapes, including the Gobi desert’s vast sand dunes and rocky gullies. Unlike many competitors in the T1 class who use heavily modified or custom-built racing vehicles, Chery competed in the T2 class with their near-stock Tiggo 8 Pro, proving its robustness and reliability.

Participants in all classes of the rally endure extreme weather conditions and high temperatures, covering hundreds of kilometres daily. Despite these harsh conditions, Chery’s factory driver Tao Pengfei and his co-driver benefited from the Tiggo 8 Pro’s comforts, such as dual-zone climate control and electrically adjustable seats. This latest victory marks Chery’s third triumph in the Taklimakan Rally, having previously secured wins in 2023 and 2019.

Chery adds that the Tiggo 8 Pro stands out for being one of the first SUVs to use Chery’s proprietary TX1 platform, which boasts high tensile strength and low weight. Under the bonnet is either a 1.6 TGDI turbo-petrol engine or a 2.0 TGDI turbo-petrol engine, the latter delivering 187kW and 390Nm.

Tony Liu, the deputy general manager of Chery South Africa, remarked: “As our flagship in South Africa, the Tiggo 8 Pro and Pro MAX represent the best in technology, luxury, and performance offered by Chery. By winning its class in this gruelling international rally, Chery has proven to its customers that it also offers some of the best build quality on the market.” Liu added: “No Chery product will leave our production facility without meeting our exacting standards. By participating in and winning international competitions like this rally, we also demonstrate that our Chery models meet the highest standards globally.”

