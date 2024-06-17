Proteas Women suffer big defeat in India

India beat the Proteas by 143 runs in the first women’s ODI in Bengaluru yesterday.

Smriti Mandhana struck 117 off 127 balls (12 fours, one six) to lead the hosts to 265-8 in their 50 overs. Asha Sobhana, on her ODI debut, then took 4-21 to help dismiss South Africa for 122 in 37.4 overs.

After being asked to bowl first, the Proteas started well, with Masabata Klaas (2-51) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (1-38) removing top-order batters Shafali Verma (seven) and Dayalan Hemalatha (12).

Debutant Annerie Dercksen (1-60) claimed the important wicket of captain Harmanpreet Kaur (10), but Mandhana then found an able partner in Jemimah Rodrigues (17) as they put together a fourth-wicket partnership worth 37 before Rodrigues was brilliantly caught in the deep by Marizanne Kapp off the bowling of Nondumiso Shangase (1-54).

Shortly after, Ayabonga Khaka (3-47) struck, finding the edge of Richa Ghosh (three) to reduce India to 99-5 in the 22nd over.

Mandhana reached her half-century alongside Deepti Sharma (37), propelling India to 142-5 after 30 overs. The pair added 81 runs for the sixth wicket, edging India towards the 200-run mark before Sharma played a Khaka delivery onto her stumps.

Despite losing her partner, Mandhana marched on to her sixth career century – her first on home soil – with Pooja Vastrakar (31*) proving to be a reliable partner.

South Africa eventually dismissed Mandhana, with Klaas picking up her second wicket.

The Proteas began their chase on the back foot as captain Laura Wolvaardt (four) was clean bowled by Renuka Singh (1-30) in the first over.

Vastrakar (1-11) and Sharma (2-10) then combined brilliantly to claim the wickets of Anneke Bosch (five) and Tazmin Brits (18) and reduce the visitors to 33-3 in the 11th over.

South Africa managed to steady the innings with a 39-run stand between Kapp (24) and Suné Luus (33) before Sobhana removed Kapp, and Dercksen (one) was run out.

Despite the efforts of Luus and Shangase (eight), along with an unbeaten cameo from Sinalo Jafta (27*), South Africa continued to lose wickets regularly.

Sobhana picked up three of the final four wickets to secure a resounding victory for India.

The second ODI is on Wednesday at the same venue.

