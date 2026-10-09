Bulldogs defend touch rugby title at Middelburg tournament

Middelburg’s sevens rugby team, the Bulldogs, will defend their touch rugby title on Saturday, October 10, at the Middies Touch Bash.

The tournament, hosted at Middelburg High School, kicks off at 09:15 and is billed as a fun, fast, and inclusive event for all players.

Tournament categories

Categories include Primary (7–8 years old), Primary (9–10 years), Primary (11–13 years), High School (grades eight and nine), High School (Grades 10 and 12), and Open. The final match will be decided at 14:45.

Pool draws

The Bulldogs have been drawn in Pool A alongside Retreads, Family Tries, and Offside Gang.

Pool B consists of Tyreworx MOB, The Pugs, The Oaks, and Wannabees.