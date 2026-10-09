Sport

Bulldogs defend touch rugby title at Middelburg tournament

Middelburg High School hosts the fast-paced action of the Middies Touch Bash this weekend.

11 hours ago
Tobie van den Bergh Less than a minute
A group of men in yellow and black shirts proudly displaying their trophies in celebration.
Middelburg’s sevens rugby team, the Bulldogs, are the 2025 touch rugby champions. Photo: Supplied

Middelburg’s sevens rugby team, the Bulldogs, will defend their touch rugby title on Saturday, October 10, at the Middies Touch Bash.
The tournament, hosted at Middelburg High School, kicks off at 09:15 and is billed as a fun, fast, and inclusive event for all players.

Tournament categories

Categories include Primary (7–8 years old), Primary (9–10 years), Primary (11–13 years), High School (grades eight and nine), High School (Grades 10 and 12), and Open. The final match will be decided at 14:45.

Pool draws

The Bulldogs have been drawn in Pool A alongside Retreads, Family Tries, and Offside Gang.
Pool B consists of Tyreworx MOB, The Pugs, The Oaks, and Wannabees.

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11 hours ago
Tobie van den Bergh Less than a minute

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Tobie van den Bergh

Tobie started as a journalist in September 1975. He was appointed editor of the Middelburg Observer in 1982 where he worked until he retired in 2024. He received numerous awards, is a founding member of the Forum for Community Newspapers and has published two books about his work. Although retired, Tobie is still very much involved in community journalism.
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