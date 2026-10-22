NeoKo athlete steps up to win at SA Schools Judo Championships

Moving up a weight category and facing tougher opponents did not stop NeoKo Judo athlete Connor Johnson from delivering a winning performance at the recent SA Schools Judo Championships, reports Sandton Chronicle.

A perfectly executed Ippon Seoi Nage, a shoulder throw, secured a memorable victory for Connor, making all his hours of training worthwhile.

“When I threw an Ippon Seoi Nage and won the fight at SA Schools,” Connor said, recalling the moment he realised his hard work had paid off.

The competition was particularly meaningful because Connor moved up a weight category to challenge himself against tough competitors.

He explained that fighting and winning against tougher opponents in the new category was what shaped him most as an athlete. For Connor, however, success in judo is not only about winning fights. The sport has taught him to enjoy the experience and keep going, even when the competition becomes difficult.

To have fun and never give up is the most valuable lesson he has learnt through judo. Behind his progress is a family that continues to encourage him from the sidelines. Connor said his mother, father and brother are always there to cheer him on, while his brother also helps him practise his fighting skills at home.

“My mom, dad and brother are always watching me and shouting for me,” he said. “My brother also practises fighting with me at home.”

The friendships he has built through the sport are another reason he remains grateful for his judo journey, saying he is thankful for the friends he has made and for being able to fight with all his heart. His ambitions also extend beyond school competitions. Connor hopes to one day wear South Africa’s colours and represent his country on the international stage, inspired by his older brother.

“It would make me proud to fight for my country, just like it does for my big brother,” Connor added.

With his willingness to challenge himself, the support of his family, and a determination to enjoy every fight, Connor is continuing to build his skills and confidence on the mat, one competition at a time.

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